Charlene J. Grozik
Charlene J. Grozik, age 79 of Lockport, passed away May 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alberta. Charlene is survived by her beloved sons, Joseph and Jeffrey (Laura); her loving grandchildren, Michael, Samantha, Madeline, and Lacey; and her devoted friends, Elizabeth Gard and Denise Adelmann. Charlene was an elementary school teacher for 36 years and spent 28 of them teaching at St. Joe's Catholic School in Lockport. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lockport would be appreciated.
Private services will be held.
Published in The Herald-News on May 8, 2020.