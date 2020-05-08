Charlene J. Grozik
Charlene J. Grozik

Charlene J. Grozik, age 79 of Lockport, passed away May 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Alberta. Charlene is survived by her beloved sons, Joseph and Jeffrey (Laura); her loving grandchildren, Michael, Samantha, Madeline, and Lacey; and her devoted friends, Elizabeth Gard and Denise Adelmann. Charlene was an elementary school teacher for 36 years and spent 28 of them teaching at St. Joe's Catholic School in Lockport. In lieu of flowers, donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lockport would be appreciated.

Private services will be held.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News on May 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
