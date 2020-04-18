|
|
Charlene Josephine (Heaver) Seagrave
Born: February 20, 1925; in Edison Park, IL
Died: April 11, 2020; in Wheeling, WV
Charlene "Char" Josephine (Heaver) Seagrave, 95 of Sistersville, WV passed away peacefully at Wheeling Hosp. in Wheeling, WV on Saturday April 11, 2020.
She was born Feb. 20, 1925, daughter of the late Melvin Sr. & Sylvia (Zika) Heaver in Edison Park, IL.
Charlene is survived by her loving children: Mary (Dave) Jans of IL, Donna (John) Lee of IL, Byron (Fay) of OH, Darlene (Ray) Fagan of IL, Debbie Barnhart of WV, Ken (Linda) of WV, Sherry (Donnie) Snyder of WV, Sharon Brightwell (friend Jeff) of WV, Ronald (Rhonda) of WV, Elizabeth Roll of WV, step-daughter Judy Scott of PA, numerous loved grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; brothers, Robert (Marilyn Donahoe), Richard, Roger (Barb) Heaver, sister Sue Zmuda of WI, dear friends, Sandy (Lyle) Ranta who she considered another daughter of WY, and Barbara (Charles) Smith of FL.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 yr. Byron (Barney) Seagrave Sr, (6-9-2011), daughter Sylvia Persico, son, Kevin Scott Seagrave, granddaughter, Christina Carr, sister JoAnn, brothers, James & Melvin Heaver and numerous others.
Charlene was the most caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She truly set the example of love, compassion and kindness of others. She was considerate, selfless, gentle, genuine, and helpful. She always put others needs before hers.
She found a hobby while living in Fl of making beautiful craft items from plastic canvas which she shared with her family, she loved to read, to shop and most of all loved being with her family.
Many thanks to my awesome daughter and loving caregiver, Debbie. And also to my Primary care Dr. Clifford Myers for his compassionate care for many years.
Per Charlene the family celebrated her life on June 22, 2019 while she was there to enjoy it. Her ashes will be interred at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a later date for the immediate family.
Charlene will remain in our hearts forever and never be forgotten.
Myers Funeral Home in Sistersville, WV in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020