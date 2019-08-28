|
|
Charlene L. Lamping
Charlene L. Lamping passed away at her home surrounded by family and beloved pets, on August 24, 2019. Charlene was 75 years young. She had battled breast cancer for over 25 years. Graduate of Minooka High School Class of 1962. She worked at Syl's Restaurant, Empress as a server. Lived in Minooka, Channahon and Joliet area. She attended Grace United Methodist Church in Joliet, she was involved with planning of Generation dinners, worked the summer school lunch program and many other activities. Charlene loved traveling, she was a "foodie", loved cooking, going to the theater, and out with her Friday night Gals. Florida and the beach were her favorite vacation spots.
She was the daughter of the late Bud (Hurley Clare) and Dollie (Jeffery) Hancock; sister to Jacqueline Hancock (deceased), Karen Tapley and James Hancock; sister-in-law to Karen Hancock.
She was married to Robert Lamping (deceased). Charlene has three children, son Christopher (Peggy) Lamping of Morris, two daughters Marjorie Lamping of Joliet and Denise (Joshua) Witsman of Deerfield Beach, FL. She also has four grandchildren, who call her MeMe, Rachel Lamping, Addison Decker, Shelbye Decker and Deacon Witsman and one great grandson Dylan Lamping.
Funeral Services will be held, Wednesday. September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. Visitation Tuesday, 3-8 p.m. and Wednesday 10-11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. As per Charlene wishes cremation will follow the funeral services. Inurnment will be held at Seward Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019