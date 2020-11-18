Charlene M. Hill
Charlene M. Hill "Char" (nee Reato)
Age 79, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County. She was born August 18, 1941 in Joliet to the late Armida (nee Cardani) and Victor Reato, she was a lifelong resident. Char was a graduate of St. Francis Academy. She loved playing Canasta and enjoyed her crafts.
Char is the loving mother of Dennis (Carol) Hill and Scott (Lisa) Hill; proud grandmother of Kevin, Kyla and Kora Hill; Melissa (Ben) Gottschall and Matt Van Nuffelen; dear great-grandmother of Madison Gottschall and Emelia Gottschall; she is also survived by her brother, Vic (Mary Ellen) Reato.
Char is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Hill (2014).
Funeral services for Charlene M. Hill were held privately at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Interment followed at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorials in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.