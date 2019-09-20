The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Charles A. Mrozek


1925 - 2019
Charles A. Mrozek Obituary
Charles A. Mrozek

Charles A. Mrozek - Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, at Presence Villa Franciscan, Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Age 80.

Survived by his loving wife of 60 years Merle (Cooper) Mrozek, his cherished daughters Vicki (Frank) Rumfelt, Kristy (John) Swaney, Lori (Doug) Young and Michelle (Ron) Cieslak; 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sister Marie Klewitz & brother Robert Mrozek.

Preceded in death by his parents Charles P & Florence Mrozek, his beloved daughter Cynthia (Mrozek) Collum & granddaughter Tabitha Hlavacek.

Chuck had a passion for cars, whether it was working on them, auto retail, racing/NASCAR. He also owned roller rinks - Skateland & Mainstreet USA. Chuck was a mentor for many in life and business, yet family was everything. He will be missed by many especially his beloved wife & Charley's angels.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Monday, September 23rd at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Howard Hoekstra officiating. Interment Resurrection Cemetery next to his beloved daughter Cynthia. Visitation will be held Sunday, from 2:00 - 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated. For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 20, 2019
