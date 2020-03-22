The Herald-News Obituaries
Charles A. Olson

Charles A. Olson Obituary
Charles A. Olson

Charles A. Olson age 82, late of Shorewood, IL. Passed away March 15th in Romeoville.

Charles is survived by his children; Jennifer (Terrence) Treasure, Charles (Tina) Olson, Thomas Olson, Susan (Brian) Moore and Andrew Olson, grandchildren; Bethany, Jacob, Emily, Megan, Ben, Joy, Matthew, Daniel, Erica, Clare, Mallory, Emma, Peter & Molly, 6 great-grandchildren and a sister Carol Hambrick.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife Judith (nee Enoksen) Olson and 2 grandchildren; Simon & Anson.

Charles was an electrical engineer who worked for ComEd his entire career. He enjoyed family gatherings, traveling the US, camping, dogs, building projects and golf.

Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church in New Lenox or Joliet Area Hospice. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Hickey Memorial Chapel For more information 815-485-8697 or to sign online register www.hickeyfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020
