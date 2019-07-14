Charles Amos Worley Jr.



Born: January 11, 1932; in St. Louis, MO



Died: July 9, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Charles Amos Worley Jr. 84 of Joliet, IL went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Presence Villa Franciscan Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.



Charles was born on January 11, 1932 to Charles Amos Worley, Sr. and Juanita Worley in St. Louis, MO.



Charles proudly served his country in the United States Army as Sargent 1st Class. He was a bus driver for C.T.A. in Chicago, IL. He also worked as a machine operator for Ecolab in Joliet, IL for over 20 years until he retired. He was employed at Troy Township in transportation as a School Bus driver for 11 years until he retired. His hobbies and passion was carpentry and landscaping. Charles was a kind, generous, humble man with a warm smile, a big heart, and loved by everyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed listening to classical music and gospel music. Charles was devoted and faithful to his family and was a man of greatfaith; may he rest in peace.



He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Juanita Worley.



Charles is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan Marie Worley; loving children, Kim Renee Worley, Katrina Worley Allen (Robert), Kathy Marie Philbert (Jaype); grandchildren, Dominique, Isaiah, Malcolm, Hakeem and Jaype Jr.; great grandchildren, Deon, Aubri, and King Allen; sisters and brothers, Janice (James) Tucker, Erie Worley, Thomas Worley, Curtis (Margaret) Worley, Ronald (Yvonne) Worley; several nieces, nephews and a host of many loved ones and friends.



Family will receive visitors and friends on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A memorial celebration of his life at 12:00 PM.



Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on July 14, 2019