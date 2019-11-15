|
Charles B. Ridley
It is with great sadness that the family of Charles B. "Bud" Ridley announces his passing after a long battle with multiple illnesses on Thursday, November 7th at the age of 80 years.
Bud will be lovingly remembered by his life partner Camille Howe of 40 years, his sister, Shirley A. Ridley, his nephew, Randall Phillips, and his great nephews, Gavin and Vince Justice. Bud was predeceased by his father, Charles B. Ridley Sr., his mother, Betty "Cleo" Ridley, and his niece, Tonya Y. Justice.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Edgar Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #211. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Templeton Funeral Home in Paris.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 15, 2019