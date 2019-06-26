|
Charles Brown
Charles "Charlie" Brown, age 79, passed away at home with his family on June 15, 2019.
Charlie was a 1957 Joliet Township graduate. After serving 3 years in the Army Charlie came back to Joliet and played basketball for Fizz Wills at Joliet Junior College. He finished his basketball career and education at Creighton University in Omaha. Charlie was currently living in New Port Richey, Florida, with his wife Ingrid (Renoldi) "Inky".
Charlie is survived by his wife, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald-News from June 26 to June 27, 2019