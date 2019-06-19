Charles D. Hiller



"Chuck", age 70, of Channahon, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 13, 2019, as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Born and raised in Joliet, he was the son of the late Wilbur "Bill" and Irene (nee Blazejewski) Hiller, and a graduate of Joliet West High School, Class of 1968. Chuck retired from Local 597 after many dedicated years as a pipefitter. He was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Minooka. Chuck enjoyed visiting the family's vacation home in Wisconsin, golfing, fishing, and all outdoor activities.



Chuck is survived by his two daughters, Melanie (Phil) Weizeorick of Aurora and Colleen (Thomas) Carroll of Joliet; four grandchildren, Mary Margaret Carroll, Jack Thomas Carroll, Shannon Clare Weizeorick and Michael Philip Weizeorick; two brothers, Roger (Patricia) Hiller of Minooka, IL and James (Tish) Hiller of Palm Harbor, FL; one brother-in-law, James P. (the late Evelyn) Davis; sister-in-law, Sandra (David) Crater; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded by his beloved wife of 46 years, Michelle (nee Davis) Hiller (2016); his parents; and one brother, Doug Hiller.



Visitation for Chuck Hiller will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 303 W. St. Mary's St., Minooka, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431, would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from June 19 to June 20, 2019