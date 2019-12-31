|
Charles Darwin Pritchett
"Chuck" age 59, of Braidwood, IL and formerly Joliet, IL passed away suddenly at home on Friday December 27, 2019. He was born October 7, 1960, to the late Twila (nee Carner) and Charles E. Pritchett in Joliet where he was raised and educated, a graduate with the Class of 1979 from Joliet Central High School.
Surviving are his siblings, James (Maryan) Pritchett, Rick (Lana) Pritchett, Vickie (Russ) Panepinto and Patricia (Dennis) Fuse; several aunts and uncles as well as many nieces and nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a niece, Lisa Curry; nephew, Brandon Fuse; and a brother-in-law, Robert Curry.
Chuck was currently employed by DuPont in Wilmington. He had worked as a carpenter when he was younger.
He was a member of the Lake Will Sportsman's Club and a former member of both the Meneoka Sportsman's Club and the Three Rivers Bass Team. It would be an understatement to say Chuck enjoyed fishing.
All friends and relatives are invited to join the Pritchett family in celebrating Chuck's life at Families of Faith Church, 24466 S. Eames(Rt. 6) Channahon, IL on Friday January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 31, 2019