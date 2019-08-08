|
|
Charles E. Ozee
Born: June 15, 1939; in Shawneetown, IL
Died:August 5, 2019; in Dwight, IL
Charles E. Ozee, age 80, of Braceville, IL, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight, IL. Born June 15, 1939 in Shawneetown, IL to the late William and Martha (nee Roberts) Ozee. He married Carolyn Ziegler on June 1, 1963 in Joliet, IL. He served in the United States Army from 1963 until 1965 and retired from Caterpillar in Joliet, IL. Charles enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Christmas was always his favorite time of year from cutting down the tree to all the decorations.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Ozee; son, Chuck (Christina) Ozee; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Abigail, Jacob and Christopher Ozee, all of Braceville, IL, brother. Jim (Cleona) Ozee of Omaha, IL, sisters, Betty Lampert of Eldorado, IL and Eva Ewen of Pontiac, IL; sister in law, Suzette Ozee of Equality, IL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his brother, Leonard Ozee; and brother in laws, Bob Ewen and Odie Lampert.
Funeral service will be at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 am with Pastor Karen Fabian officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Braceville Fire Department. For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory
401 E. Main St., Braidwood, 815-458-2336
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 8, 2019