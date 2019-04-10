Charles Edward Yarbrough



Born: October 21, 1946



Died: March 31, 2019



Charles Edward Yarbrough was born on October 21, 1946 to Gus Yarbrough and Mary Holmes in Joliet, Illinois. He departed this life on March 31, 2019. He confessed Christ in his life at an early age.



Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Holmes Caldwell; father, Gus Yarbrough; his step-father, Siebert Caldwell; one son, Frankie Moore; two sisters, Barbara Jean Davis and Alice Caldwell Marshall; two brothers, William Yarbrough and Brian Caldwell.



He is survived by his son, Eld. Maurice (Karen) Greogry; sisters; Pam Yarbrough-Lennon of Hammond, IN, Joyce Yarbrough-Elderkin of Australia, Joan (Charles) Worley, Patricia (Robert) Gaddy of Joliet, IL; four brothers, Harvey Yarbrough of San Marcos, CA, Ronald (Karen) Caldwell of Las Vegas, NV, Siebert Caldwell and Keith Caldwell of Joliet, IL; grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home and Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at All Nations COGIC, 503 S. Water St., Joliet, IL, Eld. Dwayne Barefield, pastor. Service at 11:00 AM, Eld. Maurice Gregory, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.



