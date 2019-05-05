Charles E. Ellis



Age 88, a resident of New Lenox, and known to many as "Red", "Chuck", and "Charlie", passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.



Beloved husband of Patricia Ellis (Otis); loving father of David (Kathleen) Ellis; cherished grandfather of Rachel, Samuel, Matthew, and Jared Ellis; dear brother of Louise "Lou" (late Earl) Voight, brother-in-law of Lois Ellis, Debra (Ricardo) Rael and Donna Buchholz. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



He was preceded in death by his parents Jackston Sr. and Julia Ellis (Thornton); brothers Jackston Jr. (late Zelda) Ellis and William "Bill" Ellis and brother-in-law Clint Buchholz.



Chuck was a United States Marine Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was 40+ year member of AOPA, (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) and was on the search and rescue team for the Civil Air Patrol. In his earlier years, Chuck was a member of several different bowling leagues, and has attended several different area churches throughout the years, most recently, Faith Bible Church. He was employed by Crown Rock Asphalt and Superior Black Top (both subsidiaries of Robert R. Anderson Construction), Hauck Oil Company, and later retired from Prime, Tack, Seal in West Chicago.



The family wishes to thank the Joliet Area Community Hospice team for the compassionate care that Charlie and the whole family received during the last few months.



In lieu of flowers, contributions to Faith Bible Church, The Center, Legacy Families, or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Tuesday, May 7,2019 from 4-8 PM. Lying in State Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of Funeral service at 2:00 PM at Faith Bible Church, 1600 Schuster Ave., Joliet, IL 60433. Inurnment at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL at a later date. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700. Published in The Herald-News from May 5 to May 7, 2019