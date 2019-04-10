Charles F. Broadway



Born: April 13, 1941



Died: April 1, 2019



Charles F. Broadway, 77, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Charlie leaves his mother Maxine Broadway; his daughters Sandra Broadway (Chris McGinn) and Kimberly Downs; 6 granddaughters Kiersten McGinn, Ashley (T.J.) Bielawski, Katherine McGinn, Amber McGinn, Nicolette Downs, Giselle Downs; 2 grandsons Chandler Downs and George Downs; 1 great-grandson James McGinn and 1 great-granddaughter Madison Bielawski; 2 sisters Ethel G (Broadway) Jones (deceased) and Husband Ed Jones and Nancy (Broadway) Reynolds and Husband Terry Reynolds.



Charlie was born April 13, 1941 in Shawneetown, IL son of Maxine Broadway and the late Everett Broadway. He grew up in Shawneetown and moved to Joliet where he lived for more than 50 years.



Charlie worked for Caterpillar until he retired. He found his work interesting and fulfilling.



During retirement he enjoyed riding his Harley with his buddy Roy, taking road trips, traveling, and looking at classic cars.



Charlie loved his family and wholeheartedly enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. Charlie loved being a grandfather more than anything and considered it one of his proudest achievements.



Rest In Peace, Papa - we love you!



Private Memorial service will be held April 13, 2019.