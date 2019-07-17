CHARLES F. KOLLROSS



Charles F. Kollross age 78, of New Lenox, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.



Charles is survived by hisloving family, wife, Carolyn Kollross (Buck), children, Christopher Todd (Christine) Kollross, Chad (Margaret) Kollross, Cathleen Kollross, sibling,Jack (Susan) Kollross, grandchildren, David (fianc e Erica Hernandez) Kollross, Jeremy Kollross, Jason Kollross, Jacob Kollross, Lily Kollross and numerous nieces and nephews.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Mary Frances Kollross (Phillips), sibling, Father Dennis Kollross and nephew John Kollross.



Charles grew up in Gibson City IL and graduated from Gibson City High School where he was a memberof their four time undefeated football team; he was a longtime member of St.Jude Catholic Church in New Lenox and a dedicated educator and administrator in Joliet District 86, Lake Ridge School District in Indiana and Hopewell School. Charles was known as an avid SIUSaluki Alumni and Chicago sports fan.



Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Friday,July 19th, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 with prayers at the funeral home at 9:30 AM and then to St. Jude Catholic Church, 241 W. 2nd Avenue, New Lenox, IL 60451 for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM



Interment, Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marshall Klein Foundation www.marshallkleinfoundation.com would be appreciated.



For information 815-485-3700 or www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com Published in The Herald-News on July 17, 2019