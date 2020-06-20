Charles F. Krisik
Charles F. Krisik

Age 85 of Joliet, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born in Chicago, the son of the late Charles and Helen (Nijelski) Krisik and resided in Joliet for the past 63 years. Charles is a U.S. Army Military Police Veteran, retired from the Illinois State Police after 30 years and was employed at Harrah's Casino for 19 years in security. He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Church of St. Jude.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosemary (Wroblewski) Krisik of Joliet; his daughters, Kimberly (Christopher) Offerman of Joliet, Sheri (Dan) Sampson of Channahon and Chris (Jim) Vidican of Shorewood; grandchildren, Chad (Nikki) Offerman, Neil (Meaghan) Offerman, Sadie and Halie Sampson, Tristan and Sierra Vidican; great grandchildren, Brayden and Brynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Krisik.

As it was Charles' request, cremation rites have been accorded and inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will take place at a later date where full military honors will be conducted. Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home of Joliet. For more information please call (815)741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
