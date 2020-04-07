The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Charles G. Raysel

Charles G. Raysel Obituary
Charles G. Raysel

Charles G. Raysel "Chuck", Age 72, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at home. Chuck was born in Joliet, the son of the late Charles and Florence (Armbrust) Raysel, he was a lifelong Joliet/Rockdale resident. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Chuck retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 2005 following 35 years of service. He was the proud owner of a 1956 Chevy, which he was active in several car shows. Chuck was a member of the Coachman Car Club. He loved working on vintage Cub Cadet Lawn Mowers. You could always find Chuck tinkering in his garage and hanging out with his classic car buddies.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda (Zupancic) Raysel of Joliet; his son, Chuck "Poke" Raysel of Joliet; his daughter, Stacie Knowles of Virginia; grandchildren, Mike and Kolton Knowles; his sister, Janet (Don) Sage of Goose Lake, IL and his brother, Ralph (Joan) Raysel of Joliet; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Chuck Raysel will be held privately at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet with interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full military honors will be conducted at a later date. Family and friends are invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may post a condolence, or share a memory or favorite story. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2020
