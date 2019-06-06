|
|
Charles Henry Johnson
Born: May 5, 1954
Died: May 30, 2019
Charles Henry Johnson was born May 5, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois to Agnes (nee Williams) and Charlie Johnson. He passed away May 30, 2019. A graduate scholar of Joliet East High School and later the Illinois Institute of Technology. Charles then settled in California where he spent most of his life.
Proceeded in death by his father, Charlie; infant brother, Vonzell, sister, Mabel Johnson; maternal grandparents, Sepora Lee and Fred Douglass Williams; paternal grandparents, LeBertha and Charlie Johnson Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Agnes Johnson; siblings Leroy (Carmen) Johnson, Jeanette (Maurice) Johnson, Shirley (Nathaniel) Williams-Richmond, Julita (Darren) Johnson-Phillips, Taurus Johnson, Annie Mae Euell, and Mary Pitts; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friends Susan Ballun, Arunee Walls, Kim Nguyen and Mei Chueng.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Service at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment immediately following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on June 6, 2019