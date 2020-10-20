1/1
Charles J. Butcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Butcher

Born: October 28, 1950

Died: October 12, 2020

Age 69 of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly and alongside his canine companion, Sammy, as the result of a motor vehicle accident on October 12, 2020.

Born October 28, 1950 in Joliet, Illinois, Charles James was a son of James and Thelma (Plager) Butcher. He was raised and educated in Wilmington, and went on to honorably serve in the United States Navy. On June 12, 1982, Charles married Catherine "Cathy" Hooper, and together they made their family and raised their three daughters in Wilmington.

Charlie was employed with ComEd, and worked as a Troubleman out of the Joliet and Bradley facilities before retiring after 30 years of service. He loved to power parachute, and took pleasure in the outdoors, animals of all kinds, and spending time at the family Circle B Farm. Charlie enjoyed traveling, especially to Arizona, and will be remembered for his love of family, his children, and not to forget his eclectic style.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy; three daughters: Desiree (Matthew) Burris of Batavia, Jessie Butcher (fiance? Colin Shepley) of Bourbonnais and Olivia (Chad) Bumpous of Wilmington; six grandchildren: Huntley and Monte Burris, Castiel Lemke, Landyn Shepley and Parker and Brayden Bumpous; one brother, Harry (Eyvonne) Butcher of Wilmington and one sister, Susan (Louis) Matusiak of Arizona.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family visitation and funeral will be held. Those wishing to participate in Charlie's services online are welcome to join the live-streamed services on Friday, October 16, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m by logging onto his memorial page.

Charlie will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Charlie's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book, upload photographs and share Charlies memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/obituary/Charles-ButcherFuneral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington
700 East Kahler Road
Wilmington, IL 60481
(815) 476-2181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baskerville Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved