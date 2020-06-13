Charles J. Egdorf
Charles J. Egdorf - Of Joliet, passed away at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Age 92 years.
Survived by his four sons Charles M. (Diane) Egdorf , Gerald T. (Nancy) Egdorf, Michael E. Egdorf and Thomas R. (Jill) Egdorf. Twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also numerous nephews and nieces.
Preceded in death by his wife Patricia E. Egdorf (Nee Sealy) (2011) and his parents Charles M. and Alma M. Egdorf.
Charles was born September 4, 1927 in Joliet. He retired from the E.J. & E Railroad after 42 years. Veteran of W.W. II serving aboard the U.S.S. Jason and U.S.S. Molala with the U.S. Navy.
Private family funeral services will be held Monday at Elmhurst Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the care of Carlson-Holmqiust-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
