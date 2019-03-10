Charles J. Nemenski Jr.



Charles J. Nemenski Jr., age 78, passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County.



Preceded in death by his parents ,Charles J. and Irene (Schmucker) Nemenski Sr.; two brothers, Phillip and Robert Nemenski.



Survived by one brother, Paul Nemenski; sister-in-law, Mary Ana Nemenski; nieces and nephews, Vince Nemenski, Tracey (Michael) Szubryt, Tessana Nemenski and Phil (Alyssa) Nemenski Jr; great nephews, Patrick, Brad, Zackery; and great niece, Madison.



Born in Joliet, a Joliet resident until moving to Missouri in the 1980's. Charles was an Army Veteran serving from 1958 to 1963. Retired from Fort Leonard Wood, MO, he was a volunteer Policeman in Crocker, Missouri. Member of the American Legion Post #1080. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunny Hill for their loving, compassionate care given to Charles during his stay.



A Memorial Visitation will be held, Thursday March 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Procession from the funeral home Friday at 8:45 a.m. for Inurnment with Military Honors, 9:30 a.m. at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.