|
|
Charles J. Urban
Born: November 24, 1915
Died: October 14, 2019
Age 103 of Wilmington, Illinois and Safety Harbor, FL, and formerly of Chicago, Homer Twp., Romeoville, and Marshall and Longview, TX, died October 14, 2019.
Born November 24, 1915 in Auburn, IL, Charles James was a son of John Urbanski and Julia Beja Urbanski. He was raised in Auburn, and continued on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois, Urbana in 1938. Charles went on to become a US Army Veteran who served in the 43rd Artillery Battalion and 8th Infantry Division during WWII, and was honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant.
Charles married Marie M. Maibuecher of Chicago on January 19, 1952 and she preceded him in death on Tuesday, June 19, 2007. He worked as an accountant his entire life holding employment with several Chicago companies before and after WWII. It was in 1963 that he began working with Reynolds Metals Company in McCook, Illinois, where he continued his career for the following 25 years.He was a former member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Romeoville and the Holy Name Society. He was a member and past president of Romeoville (Hampton Park) Lions Club; member and chair of the Romeo Mosquito Abatement District; member of the American Legion in Safety Harbor, Florida and of the VFW Post 5422 in Wilmington, Illinois. Charles also served as former DuPage Township Clerk, as well as a member of the Will County Board of Review.
Survivors include his children: John (Jennifer) Urban of Wilmington, Jim (Anna Kasten) Urban of Champaign and Julie (Matt) Sunski of Safety Harbor, Florida; grandchildren: Jesse, Joseph and Patrick Sunski, Joan and Sophia, Jonathan (J.T.) and Christopher Urban, and numerous nieces and nephews.Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; daughter, Joan Marie Urban, his parents, and seven brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends for a visitation at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road in Wilmington on Monday, October 21, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will follow Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington with Rev. Maciej Stelmach presiding.
Burial with full military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Charles' memory to a charity of the donor's choosing.Charles' Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Charles-Urban
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 20, 2019