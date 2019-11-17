|
|
Charles L. Swansbro
Charles L. "Chuck" Swansbro, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Chuck is survived by his loving sisters, Barbara Fisher, Anita Matichak and Patti Jo (Joe) Hogan-Hostettler; his three loving grandchildren, Delaney, Connor and Rori Brown; the mother of his grandchildren Rachael Ford and his son, Mitchell Brown. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard (Rosella) Swansbro and several dear aunts and uncles.
Chuck was born in Joliet, Il on May 11, 1957. He lived in Elwood, IL for most of his life until recently moving to Shorewood. He graduated from Joliet East High School. He was a retired member of the Will County Carpenters Local #174. Chuck had a passion for cars and owned many different ones, keeping them in immaculate condition. Chuck also loved motorcycles and riding horses when he was young.
As it was Chuck's request, cremation rites have been accorded.
Private family services were held. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park next to his parents.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 17, 2019