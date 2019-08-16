Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Crystal Lawns Church of the Nazarene
2424 Caton Farm Road
Joliet, IL
View Map
Charles M. Atnip


1974 - 2019
Charles M. Atnip Obituary
Charles M. Atnip

Born: December 29th, 1974

Died: June 27th, 2019

Charles M. Atnip, age 44, born December 29th, 1974, passed from this life June 27th, 2019 surrounded by loving friends.

Preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Jean Atnip, also a cherished grandmother and aunt. Survived by many close friends who considered him a beloved brother and will miss him dearly.

Charles was a lifelong resident of Joliet, attended Joliet Central High School, class of 1993. He worked 22 years for Toys R Us warehouse in Joliet where he made many lifelong friends.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 1st at Crystal Lawns Church of the Nazarene, 2424 Caton Farm Road, in Joliet from 2pm - 4pm. Eulogy will be performed at 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations toward final expenses can be made at the memorial service, or sent to Charles M. Atnip Funeral and Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 16, 2019
