Charles Marion Harris Obituary
Charles Marion Harris

Charles Marion Harris, age 87 a longtime resident of New Lenox, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Loving husband of Rebecca Harris; beloved father of Darrell (Jill) Harris and Derrick Harris; cherished grandfather of Devin (Abigail) Harris, Brianna (Brandon) Roat, Taylor (Jonathan) Miller and Allissa Harris; proud great grandfather of Kayden Harris and dear brother of Brenda (William) Curtsinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gentry and Virgie (Sharpe) Harris; brothers Leon Harris and Gentry Harris, sisters Mildred Minton, Virginia Brinkley and Anna Adams.

He retired from Caterpillar in Joliet and was a member of Faith Bible Church in Joliet.

A visitation will be held at Faith Bible Church 1600 Schuster Ave. Joliet, IL 60433 on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM with a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow to Providence Ridge Cemetery, Elwood.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Faith Bible Missions would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements handled by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on July 28, 2019
