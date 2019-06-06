Charles P. Jordan



Charles P. Jordan, age 92, of Joliet, born into eternal life peacefully at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno, IL, June 1, 2019.



Charles is survived by his daughters Laurie (Alan) Sowa and Jacquie (Nicholas) Marco; grandchildren, Melissa Marco, Jason (Lauren) Sowa and Michael Sowa; great grandchildren, Ava June and Gia Natalie Keifer and Oliver Sowa; sister-in-law Rosemary Jordan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Preceded in death by his wife Rosalie A. (Ditch) Jordan; parents Frank and Laura (Sing) Jordan; two sisters Erma (Harold) Weibel and Helen (Jerry) Leggieri; one brother Orville Jordan.



Born in Mitchell, South Dakota, living most of his life in Joliet. Member of St. John Lutheran Church. A World War II Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Nassau. Charlie shared his War stories and participated in Navy reunions with fellow shipmates across the country. He along with his wife Rosalie, enjoyed gathering with family and friends at his cottage along the Kankakee River where he was known as Catfish Charlie. He also enjoyed fishing and playing his harmonica. A special thank you to his caregiver Al and later the Manteno Veteran's Home.



Private Graveside services were held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Jennifer Beamsley officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or the Manteno Veteran's Home would be appreciated.