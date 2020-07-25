Charles W. Southcombe
Born: January 12, 1927; Morris
Died: July 23, 2020; Yorkville
MORRIS – Charles W. Southcombe, 93, of Morris, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Yorkville.
He was born January 12, 1927 in Minooka, the son of the late Everett and Alice (Baker) Southcombe.
Raised in Minooka, Charles graduated from Morris High School in 1944. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1945 to 1946 when he was honorably discharged. He married Jean McCormick on October 12, 1946 at the Catholic Church in Kinsman, IL.
Charles was employed for over 30 years at The Miehle Company in Westmont, IL as national service manager for the U.S. and Canada division. After retirement, he and Jean lived in Sarasota FL. They moved back to Morris in 1999 to be near family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; four children: Richard of Elmhurst, IL; Judy (Peter) Schwarz of Hillsboro, TX; Michael (Sue) of Alton, IL; and Sharon (Paul) Varnas of Elmhurst, IL; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Janis White and Doris Pfeifer.
Preceded by his parents; a son, David; daughter-in-law, Victoria; 1 brother and 3 sisters.
A visitation will be held 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Charles' Life will immediately follow at 3 p.m., officiated by his son, Pastor Michael Southcombe of United Church of Christ, Waterloo, IL. A flag presentation will be held inside the funeral home by the Morris Color Guard. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charles' name to the Dementia Society of America
.
An online guestbook has been made for the family, where you may sign the guestbook, share memories and photographs. You can access this by visiting the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.