|
|
Charles W. Henry
Charles W. Henry, age 81, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL.
He was a lifelong resident of Lockport, loved his job at Drake Lumber where he worked for 40 years, and was a member of Teamsters Local 179. Charles enjoyed stockcar races, loved watching Family Feud with Ginny, cherished taking trips to Branson, MO to see all the shows, and adored his sweets and snacks.
Charles is survived by his loving wife Virginia Henry; beloved children Richard (Janie) Henry and Kathy Henry; dear brother Hilbert (Jane) Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Pearl Henry; brothers Wilbert (AnnaMae) Henry, Leroy (Gloria) Henry, and Robert (Joanne) Henry.
Visitation will be held at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St, Lockport, on Wednesday, December 11, from 4-8 pm. Funeral service Thursday at the funeral home beginning at 10 am. Interment at Lockport Cemetery following the service. (815-838-1533) (www.anderson-goodale.com)
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019