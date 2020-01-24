|
|
Charles William Benedict
Charles William "Bill" Benedict, 90, Fought the good fight, and passed away peacefully of old age.
Youngest of six, born and raised in Joliet at 1209 Center St. He attended grade school at St. Raymonds. After graduating form JTHS, he enlisted in the Navy serving aboard the USS Coral Sea in postwar occupied Japan. He later worked at Argonne National Laboratory as an IAM machinist tool and die maker 1959 - 1991. His projects included working in the 'hot' shop, with radioactive materials; he also assisted in building the bubble chamber, an experiment to detect neutrinos. In the early 60's he was chosen to work on the Apollo spacecraft, which was 'TOP SECRET' at the time. His security status (and that of his family) was part of why America came out in the #1 position during the cold war 'Race for Space'. He vividly told a story of constructing a super magnet for a Russian scientific exchange. The 18 wheeler had to be devoid of all American flags his shop had supplied. Politically incorrect!! He was ahead of his time in his love of the land and ecological awareness that led him to grow all his flowers and vegetables from seed in his own greenhouse providing fresh organic food for his family. He canned, composted, dried food, and promoted whole natural food & vitamins. The birds really enjoyed his early attempts at baking fresh bread. He loved dogs and cats and had many through the years. For many years in winter he would drive to Mexico for vacation in his Peugeot 405.
Survived by his three children, Susan Benedict, David ( Micki ) Benedict, and Alan Benedict, 7 Grandchildren and his sister Dorothy.
Predeceased by his beloved sister Vivian (Sid), brothers Robert, Kenneth, and Gerald and his favorite brother-in-law Joe Ginejko.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Joseph's Indian School, Help Save Pets HSP in Plainfield, National Wildlife Federation, Best Friends, or World Wilderness Fund.
Special kudos to Sarah RN from Joliet Hospice, Angie Weyker CNA, and Park Pointe Rehab in Morris for all their tender care for the last years of Pop's life.
Visitation Monday, January 27th 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tezaks Funeral Home 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, January 28th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Raymonds Cathedral 608 N. Raynor Ave. Internment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020