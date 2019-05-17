Charlotte J. Cannon



Charlotte J. Cannon, age 75, a lifelong resident of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital. Born on June 8, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Walter John and Elsie Caroline (nee Mosel) Hoffmeyer. Charlotte was a graduate of Taft Elementary, St. Peter's Lutheran School, Joliet Township High School and at the age of 67, she earned her associate's degree from Joliet Junior College. She previously worked as a waitress, prepared taxes with H&R Block and was a tutor at the Joliet Public Library, Black Road Branch. A member of Faith Lutheran Church, Charlotte was a prayer chain warrior, helped with the funeral luncheons, and enjoyed crocheting and reading.



Charlotte is survived by her four children, Robert (Dawn) Dickinson, Rebecca (Rick) Moore, Renee (Andre) Ferrronyalka and Donald (Jenna) Stinson, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; two stepchildren, Pat (Mick) Beaver and Nadine (Tony) Janusas; and many dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis Cannon; her parents; and her brother, Robert.



Funeral Services Monday, May 20, 2019 where she will Lie in State at Faith Lutheran Church, 353 N. Midland Ave., Joliet, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Faith Lutheran Church, Pink Heels or Shorewood Hugs would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 17 to May 19, 2019