Charlotte A. Glavan



Age 82, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Joliet with her family by her side. She was born on September 7,1936 to the late Agnes and Thomas Pasternak in Joliet, IL where she resided her entire life.



Charlotte retired from Three Pines Construction after faithfully serving as a secretary for many years. A member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Cantigny Post #367 and a degreed College of Regents member of WOTM, Joliet Chapter #84.



She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Glavan. In addition to her husband she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas (late Jane), Joseph (late Jenny), Mike (late Alice), John (late Arlene) and Steve (late Gertrude) Pasternak; one sister, Mary (late Nicholas) Grzetich; and her step-father, Joseph Onchak. Charlotte is a cherished aunt who is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews.



Funeral services for Charlotte A. Glavan will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. From the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet to St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Plainfield where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10.30 a.m. Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Visitation will be held on MONDAY at the funeral home from 4:00p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Transitions Hospice, 1551 Bond St suite 143, Naperville, IL 60563 would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News on July 23, 2019