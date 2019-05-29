Charlotte L. Bartholme



Age 89, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Born on July 11, 1929, in Joliet, she was a lifetime resident and a graduate of Providence High School. She was employed at Ameritech for 42 years and was a member of the Women of the Moose, the Telephone Pioneers, and the Christian Women's Club.



Charlotte is survived by her nieces, Marianne Crowe, Sr. of Sun City Center, FL and Georgia (John)Zentmyer of Coal City; great-nephews, John (Denise) Crowe, Jr., Michael Crowe, Jeffery Crowe, Jason (Jane) Crowe, Mark (Mildred) Motzny and Lucas (Kelly) Motzny; as well as many great-great-nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George A. and Charlotte F. (nee Huber) Bartholme; her brother, George C. Bartholme; and her nephew-in-law John "Jack" Crowe.



Visitation for Charlotte L. Bartholme will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of St. Jude, 2212 McDonough Street, Joliet. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials in her name to the Church of St. Jude or the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com Published in The Herald-News from May 29 to May 30, 2019