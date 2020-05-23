Charlotte N. Bolin
Charlotte N. Bolin

Charlotte N. Bolin, 74, passed away May 2, 2020. Charlotte was born November 22, 1945 to the late Franklin and Kurnealure Dickeson from Greensborough, KY and resided in Joliet, IL to be near her loving family.

Charlotte is survived by her older sister Etta; two daughters, Lisa Kopunek and Cynthia Winters; two sons Jay and Michael Bolin. Additionally, she was the beloved grandmother to Jesse, Ashley, Sarah, Alex, Kimberly, Tara, Joey, and Katelyn.

Charlotte's greatest passion in life was time spent with all of her grandchildren, but also all the sweetness life had to offer, along with reading and time spent shopping at yard sales. She spent Several years as a machine operator, manufacturing airplane wings before becoming the owner of the Side Track Lounge in Lemont, IL.

Charlotte was a member of the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be planned for May of 2021.

The love and support she provided to her family will live on through her family with each passing memory. You are loved and missed.



Published in The Herald-News on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
