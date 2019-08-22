The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Charmaine Cuccia

Charmaine Cuccia Obituary
Charmaine Cuccia

Charmaine Cuccia , passed away unexpectedly at her home, Monday, August 19, 2019. Age 81.

Survived by her daughters Phyllis (Glenn) Pemble and Beth (Jeff) Reilly, and her grandchildren Phillip Pemble, Mareea Pemble, Alexandria Reilly and Amelia Reilly

Preceded in death by her husband William Cuccia, her parents Mario "Mike" and Inez Minella and one brother Richard Minella.

Born and raised in Joliet, she worked most of her life at E.B. Brown Wholesalers. She was an avid Sox fan and a huge animal lover. She enjoyed spending time with her family, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Saturday, August 24th at 10:30 A.M. Interment Woodlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Saturday, from 9:00 A.M until time of services. For information (815) 744-0022 of www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 22, 2019
