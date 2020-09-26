Cheryl L. Hendel



Born: October 20, 1959



Died: September 16, 2020



Cheryl Hendel, age 60, passed away on September 16, 2020. Survived by her loving partner Greg DeJule of 13 years.



From Joliet, IL Cheryl was born on October 20, 1959 to Jacquelyn (nee Breen) and Henry Hendel.



Cheryl is survived by her sister Lisa Hendel, nieces, Kylyn and Cati, nephew, Ricky and his mother Terri, Jimmy Hendel and numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.



She is preceded by her loving mother Jacquelyn and wonderful brother Richard Hendel.



Cheryl was sweet, caring and loving and happiest outside in the backyard watching her birds feed and her house wrens from eggs to hatchings. Planting herbs and flowers, painting, antiquing, camping, any outdoor activity.



Cheryl would do anything for anyone. Cheryl wants to thank the entire DeJule family for taking her in as one of their own from start to finish. Special thanks to her friends that were always there for her and I her whole life and after still. Also, special thank you go out to all our wonderful neighbors whom always helped us out through thick and thin.



A small family and friends memorial will be set at a later date.





