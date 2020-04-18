|
Cheryl Lynn Schriefer
Cheryl Lynn Schriefer (nee Kwelose), passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 59, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home in Lockport. Cheryl was born in Chicago, IL, on March 21, 1961, the daughter of Charles and Barbara (nee Snoble) Kwelose. She attended Joliet West High School from 1975 to 1978 and graduated from Minooka High School in 1979. Cheryl married David Schrieferin 1986; they stayed together for 22 years.
Cheryl has been a dedicated employee at Walmart for the past 26 years. She had currently been working at the Lockport location since 2007 and formerly spent several years at the Joliet location (1993-2007).It was because of her friendly personality and the ability to welcome everyone with a smile that she established numerous friendships with not only coworkers but the numerous customers that she helped daily.
In her free time, Cheryl always seemed to keep herself busy. She enjoyed crafting and had a talent for making jewelry and crocheting. She kept her mind active while putting puzzles together and thoroughly enjoyed reading a good book when time allowed. Other than being a proud mother to her only daughter Emily, it was the birth of her grandson Logan that filled her with joy!
Cheryl is survived by her only daughter, Emily (Scott) Bevans; grandson, Logan Bevans; and sisters, Charlotte Leigh Sellars, Christine Ebenroth, Carol (Terry) Flynn, and Caren Kwelose. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Mark Kwelose.
Funeral Services for Cheryl Lynn Schriefer were held privately by the family. As it was Cheryl's request, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date when the COVID-19 Pandemic social distancing has been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2020