Cheryl Mison
Cheryl Mison (nee Brown) age 66, of Elwood, formerly New Lenox, passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Survived by her two loving sons, Matthew Mison of Elwood and Michael (Denise) Mison of Diamond, three granddaughters Lillian and Sarah Mison and Carly Ford and one grandson Adam Ford, her sisters Darlene Murphy, Jewel Michaels and Janine Quinn, one brother Francis Skonicki, her friend and caregiver Connie Macias, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Anne Skonicki, her husband William Mison (2016), her brothers Daniel Skonicki and Eugene Skonicki, Jr.
Cheryl worked for Chicago Public Schools as the pre-k screening specialist for many years. She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and slots, was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, an active New Lenox community member and was an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Above all, Cheryl loved her family, especially her grandchildren, they were her life, being the best mom and grandma was her greatest accomplishment.
Funeral service will be on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Visitation will be the same day from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service also at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019