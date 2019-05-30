|
|
CHRIS ROBERT CRONHOLM
Chris Robert Cronholm, age 57, late of Lockport, passed away May 7, 2019 at the Advocate Bromenn Medical Center, Normal Illinois, with his loving family by his side. Born November 28, 1961, employed by Butler National Golf Course for 12 yrs.
Preceded in death by his father Russell Cronholm; his maternal grandparents David and Loretta Carter, paternal grandparents Robert and Lillian Cronholm.
Survived by his son Connor Cronholm; his mother Delores Cronholm; his sister Carol (Carl) Clover; many family and friends also survive.
A Memorial gathering will be held Sunday June 2, 2019 at the First Congregational Church 700 East 9th St. (159th St.) Lockport. Chris's Family will be greeting family and friends from 1P.M. until time of service at 3 P.M.
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2019