Christina Lee-Darko
1954 - 2020
Christina Lee-Darko

Born: May 14, 1954

Died: October 20, 2020

Christina Lee-Darko "Puddin" passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 20, 2020.

Preceded in death by her parents, James Lee, Nina Lloyd (Matthew); son, Leroy Hill, Jr.; sister, Tina Lee; aunt, Christina Richards (Marvin); and uncle, Thomas Terry (Alma).

She leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, Emmanuel Darko; daughter, Nina Hill; son-in-love, Barry McGhee; granddaughter, Brooklyn Hill; nieces, Emma Edwards and Felisha Lee; nephew, Lester Lee; aunts, Sharon Patten (Joseph) and Delores Braxton.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Edward Martin, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
OCT
26
Service
10:00 AM
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
or

