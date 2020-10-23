Christina Lee-Darko



Born: May 14, 1954



Died: October 20, 2020



Christina Lee-Darko "Puddin" passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 20, 2020.



Preceded in death by her parents, James Lee, Nina Lloyd (Matthew); son, Leroy Hill, Jr.; sister, Tina Lee; aunt, Christina Richards (Marvin); and uncle, Thomas Terry (Alma).



She leaves to cherish her memories; her husband, Emmanuel Darko; daughter, Nina Hill; son-in-love, Barry McGhee; granddaughter, Brooklyn Hill; nieces, Emma Edwards and Felisha Lee; nephew, Lester Lee; aunts, Sharon Patten (Joseph) and Delores Braxton.



Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Edward Martin, Jr., officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store