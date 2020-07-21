Christine M. Smith
Born: November 25, 1950; in Joliet, IL
Died: July 17, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Christine M. Smith (nee Gerencher), age 69 of Channahon, passed away on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Christine was born on November 25, 1950 in Joliet. She was a daughter of the late William and Theresa (Muhich) Gerencher. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from St. Francis Academy with the class of 1968. Christine was a resident of Channahon for 46 years. She enjoyed Scottie dogs, jewelry, shopping, Farmall tractors, and Civil War history. She was a selfless woman who put other's needs ahead of her own and will be most dearly missed.
Survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Gary L. Smith and beloved daughters, Elizabeth Smith of Plainfield and Sarah Smith of Channahon; a loving sister, Marilyn Gans (late Edward), brother-in-law Glenn (Lynne) Smith, one uncle, Jerry (Roni) Muhich, five nephews: Edward (Leticia) Gans, Timothy Gans, Daniel Gans, Michael (Darcy) Gans and Nicholas Gans, and niece, Lisa (Brian) Gans. Numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins remain.
Preceded in death by her parents, William and Theresa (nee Muhich) Gerencher and sister-in-law Carol (late Jack) Smeets.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Interment will follow and Christine will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to the American Heart Association
.
Obituary and tribute wall for Christine Smith available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: