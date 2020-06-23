Christine Valade

Christine ValadeChristine Valade, nee Wielbik, age 77, passed away on June 18, 2020. Christine is survived by her son Matthew (Crystal) Valade; grandchildren Dane Timothy and Madelyn Jane Valade; one sister Barbara (Jake) Paskvan and two brothers Brian (Lynda) Wielbik and Bill (Jean) Wielbik. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband Timothy L. Valade. Christine will be dearly missed.Funeral services will be held Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. We will be following Covid-19 restrictions-masks required. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.