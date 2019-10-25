|
Christopher Allen Williams, Sr.
Born: June 25, 1961
Died: October 21, 2019
Christopher Allen Williams, Sr., was born on June 25, 1961 to O.J. and Joann Williams in Joliet, Illinois. Chris gained his Heavenly Wings on October 21, 2019.
Chris accepted Jesus Christ at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Joliet, Illinois. He later joined Christ Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith under the leadership of Bishop J.E. Moore and was baptized in Jesus name in 2001. Chris attended Joliet Public Schools and was a loving and devoted son, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Chris had a boisterous laugh and always enjoyed family and friends. Chris was very protective of his family and friends. Chris admired nice cars. He enjoyed football (49ers) and basketball (Lakers). He loved his momma's Banana Pudding and German Chocolate cake. He also enjoyed playing mobile pool for countless hours.
Chris worked various jobs in his life, most recently being employed at Estes Express Lines in Joliet, Illinois.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, O.J. Allen Williams, brother, Gregory Goings; maternal grandparents, Howard and Mattie Goings; paternal grandparents, Pompie and Lorena Williams.
Chris is survived by his devoted children, Christopher (Rickesha) Williams, Jr., Kristen Faith and Justus Lamar Williams; grandchildren, Christopher III, Kayli, Colby and Carrington; loving mother, Joann Williams; siblings, Carla (Edward) Anderson, Glenn Williams and Andrea Mathis; former wife and companion, Trina Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; devoted sisters-in-law, and a very special mother-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the funeral home and Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Christ Temple Church, 212 Richards St., Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Bishop J.E. Moore, officiating. Interment following at Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 25, 2019