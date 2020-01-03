|
Christopher B. Underhill
Age 39, of Channahon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born in Morris, IL, the son of John and Pamela Underhill. Raised in Minooka and residing in Channahon for the past seven years. Chris graduated from Minooka Community High School, Class of 1998. He received his Master's Degree in Education from the University of St. Francis. Chris began his teaching career at Channahon Junior High School and currently at Minooka Community High School. While at Minooka, he also served as Head Girls Golf Coach and a chaperone at all the basketball games and extracurricular activities. In the summer months, he worked at Minooka Grain and Lumber and Heritage Bluffs Golf Course. Chris was a dedicated family man whose world revolved around Brandy and Brooks. He was an avid golfer and White Sox fan.
Survived by his loving wife of seven years, Brandy; his son, Brooks, both of Channahon; parents, John and Pamela Underhill of Minooka; sister, Jennifer (Jim) Devereux of Channahon; paternal grandmother, Phyllis Underhill of Morris; niece, Allison, and nephew, Evan Devereux, both of Channahon; parents-in-law, Curtis and Sherry Harris of Channahon; great grandparents, Bill "Moose" and Marjorie "Roxy" Pfaff of Morris.
Visitation for Christopher B. Underhill will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 1:00 p.m. until Funeral Services begin at 4:00 p.m. Private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an education fund for Brooks that will be established at a later date.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 3, 2020