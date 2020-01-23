|
|
Christopher L. Jackson, Sr.
Age 45, of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Loyola University Medical Center with his loving wife by his side. Chris was born and raised in Joliet and remained a lifelong resident. He was employed by Ryder Logistics since 2007. Chris enjoyed watching all sports, especially hockey.
Chris is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Jamie (Collins) Jackson of Joliet; his two sons, Christopher, Jr. and Alexandre Jackson, both of Chicago; his mother, Donelda (Black) Jackson of Crest Hill; his two brothers, David (Tami) Jackson of Plainfield and Joshua (Brianne) Jackson of Joliet; his in-laws, Victoria (Randall) Neighbors of Joliet and Dennis Collins of Joliet; and sister-in-law, Marti Neighbors of Joliet. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews also survive.
He is preceded by his father, David Jackson.
Visitation for Christopher L. Jackson, Sr. will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Joliet, IL. For more information please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020