Christopher Lide
Born: December 8, 1978; in Grand Saline,TX
Died: February 10, 2020; in Joliet, IL.
Christopher Lide, age 41, of Custer Park, IL passed away peacefully with his family by his side, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL.
Born December 8, 1978 in Grand Saline,TX. Chris was a professional fisherman whom also enjoyed making his own baits. He was the president of Tri-County Hawg Hunters and member of Illinois Bass Nation and Anglers Choice. He was a true outdoors man, that greatly enjoyed fishing and bow hunting. He also enjoyed playing bags and beating everyone (which he did). He loved his dogs, Foster, Finn, and Sadie.
Surviving are his wife, Samantha (nee Roark) Lide of Custer Park, whom he married September 25, 2010 in Wilmington; one daughter, Taylor Lide of Custer Park; father, Chuck (Mikke) Lide of Braidwood; mother, Donna (nee Christenson) Lideof Elwood; two sisters, Cassie (A- a ron) Flood of Elwood and Kristy (John)Urban of Minooka, IL; and two nieces, Alyssa and Lindsey Flood.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Margaret and Weldon Lide; and maternal grandparents, Chris Christenson and Patricia Nathan.
Visitation for Chris will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home &Crematory, Braidwood, Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to:C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation 297 SW 41st St., Renton, WA 98057 www.castforkids.org. For more information and to sign his online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory. 815-458-2336
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 12, 2020