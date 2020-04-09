|
|
Christopher R. Salazar
Christopher R. Salazar, age 44. Passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Survived by his children, Christopher (Summer Weston) Salazar, Alexis Salazar and Gabrielle Salazar; his granddaughter, Sienna Salazar; his mother, Maria Letty Franchini; his father, Ruben (Rosy) Franchini; his three sisters, Lupita (Michael Sandoval) Franchini, Leticia (Sergio) Lechuga and Patricia (Giovanni Nunez Sr.) Franchini; his grandma, Carmen Hernandez; his nephews and niece, Jaisin Ramirez, Gianni Ramirez, Giovanni Nunez Jr., Rafael Nunez and Jax Ramirez and his cousin, Daniel Gutierrez. Also survived by his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by his grandmother, Guadalupe Z. Franchini and his cousin, Michael S. Anderson.
Private funeral services for Christopher will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to visit his Memorial Tribute at www.farkasfuneralhome.com where you may post a condolence, a photo or a story. For more information, please call 815-725-0100.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 9, 2020