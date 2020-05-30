Christopher Ryan Monday
Christopher Ryan Monday, or "Munz" as he was known to his friends, was born on May 27, 1978, and died suddenly on May 20, 2020 from complications of diabetes.
He leaves behind his two beloved children: Hannah Riley (Angela Monday Pieroni) and Warren Christopher (Cyndi Wyrick Glass), his mother, Terri Monday of Oswego IL, his father, Gregory (Diane) Monday of Lead, SD, his sister, Dana Elise Monday (Ron) Eggleton and niece, Audrey Elizabeth.
Those who remain to mourn his passing and celebrate his life include his Uncle Ken (Judy) Kadash of Edina MN, his Aunt Karen Kiedaisch of Pittsburg, KS, his Uncle Tom (Sandi) Kadash of Cheshire, OR, his Uncle Scott (Tina) Monday of Plainfield, IL, Aunt Linda Monday of Ballwin, MO and his Uncle Craig (Donna) Theimer of Shorewood, IL.
He is preceded in death by all of his grandparents and his Uncle Jim (Michelle) Monday.
Those closest to him include his cousins Scott (Shannon) Sims, Erin Sims, Kelly Sims, Kristy Kadash, Lisa Brown, Alex (Tori) Theimer, Aric (Chloe) Theimer, Alyssa Theimer, Melissa (David) Reed, Keith (Laura Bree) Monday, Michelle Monday, Rachel Monday and Jacob (Kaytin)Monday.
He would certainly want you to include in your prayers his friend and karaoke brother Wally Krupinski of Lockport, IL.
Characteristics of Chris we will all remember: Ferocious love for and constant pride in his children. Absurd sense of humor. Deeply felt convictions and loyalties. Playful use of synonyms. Fascination with fast machines. Open minded, open hearted love of conversation. His spot-on version of Kermit the Frog singing "Rainbow Connection". And so much more.
He graduated from Plainfield High School in 1996 and attended Joliet Junior College. Chris was employed as a Technical Specialist at Best Buy in Bolingbrook, Illinois.
If you would like to give a memorial, his favorite charity was St. Jude's Children Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 4 p.m. CDST.
Link to service: https://gatheringus.zoom.us/j/99312036009
Service will be recorded and available for those who can not attend on Saturday. For information call (815) 744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.