Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
CindyA. Fornango Obituary
Cindy A. Fornango

Cindy A. Fornango (Spelich) age 63. Passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at her home.

Survived by her beloved cousin's, William (Lu) Spelich and Lisa (Paul) Blazekovich. Her close friends, William McKeon and Sharon Salzam. Her faithful companion, Spencer

Preceded in death by her, parents Joseph and Maryann ("Hippy") Spelich.

Cindy was born and raised in Joliet. She graduated Joliet West High School, Class of 1973. She was very proud of her family restaurant, Stefanich's, famous for their fried chicken. Cindy enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. She loved her black Corvette, her loving dog Spencer and her many trips to St. Thomas. Cindy lived her life the way she wanted to. She will be deeply missed.

Per Cindy's wishes, Cremation Rights have been accorded.

A celebration of life will be held Friday July 26, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials in Cindy's name to The Will County Humane Society or the building fund at Church of St. Jude. 2212 McDonough St. Joliet, IL 60436 would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on July 25, 2019
