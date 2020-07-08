Clarabelle T. Christensen
Clarabelle Theresa Christensen, (nee Brehn), age 97, a lifetime Joliet resident passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Born August 11, 1922, Clarabelle was one of five children born to John and Theresia (nee Dulek) Brehn. Clarabelle attended St. John's Catholic School and Joliet Township High School and was a longtime member of Cathedral of St. Raymond Parish and the Joliet Moose Club.
In 1950, Clarabelle married LaVerne O. Christensen and they shared 33 years together until his passing in 1983. She had a most endearing friendship with Ruth and Jack Hayes (d 2016, d 2006). For 70 years, they dined, shopped, played bingo, and prayed together (7:30am Mass, same church, same pew). They shared almost every breakfast and dinner together daily in their last 25 years.
Clarabelle enjoyed a well-made brandy old-fashioned (especially at Al's Steakhouse) and good conversation. She prided herself on living in her own home, driving her own car, and always looking well put together, even at 97. We thank Ramesh Patel, MD and his staff for many years of loving, kind medical attention and we thank her Sunday Breakfast friends: Marlene Vidano, Jean Achterberg and Joyce Hellis. Also, we wish to acknowledge the Cathedral Seniors Club for the many fun events Clarabelle looked forward to attending.
Preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne; parents John and Theresia (d 1958, d 1977); brothers Edward, Raymond, and Clarence Brehn; and sister Josephine Stukel.
Clarabelle is survived by several nieces, nephews, and family friends.
All friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Clarabelle on Thursday July 9, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus 604 N. Raynor Avenue in Joliet. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. Facemasks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers memorials in her name to the Cathedral of St. Raymond or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com